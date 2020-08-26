Mark Kevin Trotter CONCORD, NC - Mark Kevin Trotter, 61, of Concord, NC, passed away peacefully Tuesday August 4th. Mark was a member of First Baptist Church, located at 200 Branchview Drive SE, Concord, NC. Mark spent most of his life growing up in Hanahan, SC with his parents, the late Charlie and Barbara Trotter. Mark found his true passion on the water, where he spent over 30 years racing Formula One Boats. In addition to racing boats, he worked at his family business selling RV's at Trotters Outdoor World. Mark was a true gentleman and a great salesman because he loved people and never met a stranger. He had loyal customers because he treated them like they were his family. You could always find Mark after a long day of work with a pond nearby and a fishing pole in his hand, as he loved the outdoors and camping. Mark is survived by his brother, Michael Trotter, his niece, Tracie Tackett, and his son, Jeremy Trotter. Donations in Mark's memory can be made to First Baptist Church. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
