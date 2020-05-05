Mark Phillip Smith Charleston - Mark Phillip Smith, 60, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Tammy Carroll Smith entered into eternal rest Monday, May 4, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Mark was born August 10, 1959 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Kenneth Lamar Smith, Sr. and Geraldine Arliese Carter Smith. He was a retired chemical manufacturing operator. Mark was preceded in death by his brother Ted E. Smith. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Smith of Charleston, SC; two brothers, Kenneth L. Smith, Jr., of Charleston, SC and Herbert A. Smith of Moncks Corner, SC; sister, Deborah Pinson of Charleston, SC; fifteen nieces and nephews, twenty-three great-nieces and nephews; two great-nieces and his beloved fur baby Mocha. Memorials may be made to: COPD Foundation www.copdfoundation.org , Charleston Animal Society www.charlestonanimalsociety.org Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414 A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 5 to May 6, 2020.