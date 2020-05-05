Mark Phillip Smith
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Phillip Smith Charleston - Mark Phillip Smith, 60, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Tammy Carroll Smith entered into eternal rest Monday, May 4, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Mark was born August 10, 1959 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Kenneth Lamar Smith, Sr. and Geraldine Arliese Carter Smith. He was a retired chemical manufacturing operator. Mark was preceded in death by his brother Ted E. Smith. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Smith of Charleston, SC; two brothers, Kenneth L. Smith, Jr., of Charleston, SC and Herbert A. Smith of Moncks Corner, SC; sister, Deborah Pinson of Charleston, SC; fifteen nieces and nephews, twenty-three great-nieces and nephews; two great-nieces and his beloved fur baby Mocha. Memorials may be made to: COPD Foundation www.copdfoundation.org , Charleston Animal Society www.charlestonanimalsociety.org Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414 A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved