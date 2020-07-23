Mark Tollerson N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Mark Tollerson are invited to attend his Graveside Service 12:00 NOON, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Riverview Memorial Park, 3715 Azalea Drive, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at the mortuary. Mr. Tollerson leaves to cherish his memories his daughter, Zandria Henderson; brothers, Thomas A. Tollerson (Lanthia), Louis B. Tollerson (Patricia), Victor C. Tollerson, and Rodney W. Tollerson (Shawn); sister, Joyce Davis; sister-in-law, Rubylee Middleton; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
