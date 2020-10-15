Mark Ward Sacramento, CA - The relatives and friends of Mr. Mark Ward will celebrate his life in a private Graveside Service on Saturday, October 17, 2020. A public viewing will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Ward is survived by his parents, Brenda Haynes and Mark A. Ward; siblings, Bryce, Markell, and Trinity; grandmother, Mary Wright Ward; uncles, Larry Ward, Larry Haynes, Clarence (Maria), and Michael (Deanita); aunt, Terry (Derrick); and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
