Markchas Ladson Charleston - Mr. Markchas Ladson, 50, beloved son of Janie Lee Ladson and the late James Ladson, departed this life on October 4, 2020. He was born on May 28, 1970 in New London, CT, and later moved to Charleston, SC. The relatives and friends of Mr. Markchas Ladson are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at East Cooper Baptist Church, 361 Egypt Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC. Interment - Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
