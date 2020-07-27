Marlene Carrol Cawley Schuster CHARLESTON - Marlene Carrol Cawley Schuster gracefully entered Heaven on July 21, 2020. She is survived by her loving family; children, Bobby Cawley, Margaret Kilgallen (Jamie), Janine Mabe (Alex Amos); brother, Robert Banducci (Nancy); as well as her beautiful grandchildren, Allison Cawley, Conor Kilgallen, (Victoria), Joseph Kilgallen, Julia Mabe, Victoria Mabe, Donald Mabe III, and Colton Kilgallen; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Gerald D. Schuster; father, Antonio Banducci; and mother, Florence Pollaccia Banducci. Born on February 15, 1940, in Los Angeles, CA, Marlene was raised in a large Italian Catholic family. She later moved to Maryland to raise her children where she worked as a REALTOR and was a Top Producer with Long & Foster Real Estate. In 1994, she married Dr. Gerald D. Schuster and joined him to manage his medical practice. Marlene relocated to Hollywood, SC, in 1998 with her husband. She became actively involved in the Republican Women's Club; St. Paul's Garden Club; Exchange Club; volunteered for area schools and the Town of Hollywood; served as President of Stono Ferry HOA and was the First Lady of Hollywood. She had a passion for gardening, interior decorating, discussing politics and God. A private service will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel, Friday, July 31, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you bring joy to another family by donating to Camp Happy Days. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
