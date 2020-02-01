|
Marlene Ruth (Wessel) Myers SAVANNAH, GA - Marlene Ruth (Wessel) Myers, of Savannah, GA, passed away at home on January 1, 2020. She was 87. Marlene was born to the late George and Irma Wessel on May 25, 1932 in Charleston, SC. She graduated from St. Andrews High School, where she was an avid basketball player. She loved fishing and shrimming, and sailing. She also loved to dance and had a very competitive spirit. She married the love of her life, Donald J. Myers in June, 1954 and they enjoyed 58 wonderful years together. From Charleston, they moved to Columbia, SC, St. Petersburg, FL, Forest, MS, Birmingham, AL, then finally Savannah, GA where Donald's work as a pastor took them. Once her children were in school, Marlene became a licensed real estate professional. She enjoyed a successful career as a much-loved member of the Savannah real estate community where she received numerous professional recognitions and accolades. Marlene lived a full life with great zeal and enthusiasm. She was never one to sit back and watch. In her life, she loved her children, her family and church, as well as her very active lifestyle. Growing up on a farm, she developed a deep passion for gardening as a child and it lasted her entire life. She loved anything involving water; boating, the ocean, fishing, sailing, skiing, crabbing and swimming. She also LOVED food - growing it, cooking it and eating it!! Her later years were especially devoted to dogs, hers and any other dog she ever saw. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister, Claire Hopkins (Harold) and her grandson, Kristopher Gross. She is survived by her sister, Marie Syrett (Gordon), her children, Donna Mammele (Bill), Donald J. Myers Jr. [Jay] (Tina), Linda Estes (Tom), Sara Gross (Steve), several nieces and one nephew as well as eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. A memorial service will be held at The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Ascension in Savannah on February 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made via Paypal to [email protected] or at any Navy Federal Credit Union. Please contact Linda or Sara for additional information donating there. All memorials will go towards the purchase of an additional Water Wheels chair for use by handicapped beachgoers at Tybee Island. These chairs allowed Marlene to fully enjoy visiting the beach during the last few years of her life.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 2, 2020