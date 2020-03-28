|
Marlene Washington Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Marlene Washington are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Monday, March 30, 2020 at Monrovia Cemetery, 1597 Oceanic Street, Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, March 29, 2020 from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Washington is survived by her mother, Evelina B. Washington; siblings, Blanche Battle (Gregory), Bernard Washington, William Washington, Clarence Washington (Michelle), Brenda Cotton (Edward), Elaine Nelson (Stanley) and Christina Nelson (Marion); and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Washington.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 29, 2020