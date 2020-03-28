Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Marlene Washington Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Marlene Washington are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Monday, March 30, 2020 at Monrovia Cemetery, 1597 Oceanic Street, Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, March 29, 2020 from 4:00 PM-6:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Washington is survived by her mother, Evelina B. Washington; siblings, Blanche Battle (Gregory), Bernard Washington, William Washington, Clarence Washington (Michelle), Brenda Cotton (Edward), Elaine Nelson (Stanley) and Christina Nelson (Marion); and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Washington. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 29, 2020
