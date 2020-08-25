Marlin Pryor Charleston - Pryor, Marlin Quincy, 52, of Charleston, South Carolina entered into eternal rest Saturday, August 22, 2020. A walk through will be held on Wednesday, August 26, from 5-7pm at Evening of Prayer Church of God in Christ, 2361 Spruill Ave., N Charleston. The relatives of Mr. Pryor will celebrate his life at a Private Service on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Evening of Prayer. Marlin had the greatest talent for Foreign languages. He was fluent in French, Spanish and Japanese. He was head of the Foreign language department when he taught High school. Marlin also had a great taste for fashion. He will be most remembered for his kindness and his infectious laugh. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Edward and Hazel Jones and Sam and Leola Pryor. He is survived by his parents Virgil and Annette Sandra Pryor, aunts Theodora Bradley (Fred), Anna Dobbs, Sonja Pryor, Joy Pryor, Allison Pryor. Uncles Oscar Johnson (Leola), Carl Johnson (Lilly), Fred White (Teresa), Fred Pryor (Joyce),Teddie Pryor (Syderrial), Spencer Pryor, Allen Pryor, Vernon Pryor (Carmelita) and his fiancee Karen L. Brown and a host of relatives and friends who loved him dearly. Condolences may be sent to the family www.thelowcountrymortuary.com
