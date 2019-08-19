|
Marlin Carroll, Jr. Goose Creek - Marlin R. Carroll, Jr., 53 of Goose Creek, SC passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Marty retired from the SC State Ports Authority after working there for 26 years and 4 months. He was a proud member of the APA (1990), the Gamecock Club (2000), and the American Legion (40 & 8, Son of the Legion.) He had an immense love for travel, especially with his mom, and going on crazy motorcycle adventures. His two proudest titles were Daddy and Papa. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jackson and Mary Sue Carroll, Harold Payne, Betty Bunch (Edgar); his nephew, Devin Carroll; and his pet kids, Sheba and Dusty Carroll. He was survived by his parents, Marlin R. Carroll, Sr. and Brenda Carroll (Frenchy); his siblings, Chrissy Carroll Overshiner and David Carroll (Jessica); his daughter, Katie Carroll (Joshua); his son, Marlin R. Carroll, III (Antonella); his grandkids, Mariano and Killian Guzman, Sophia and Layla Carroll; and his pet kids, Baron, Tug, Zaxby, and fishies Carroll. He also had many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, a nephew, and his loving girlfriend, Diana. He will be deeply missed, but never forgotten by his family and friends. "EVERYTHING'S GREAT IN MARTY'S WORLD."
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 20, 2019