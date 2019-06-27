Marlyn D. Carter N. Charleston - Marlyn David Carter, 98, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. Marlyn was born December 5, 1920 in Blackshear, GA to the late Herman and Martha Boatright Carter. Marlyn was raised in Ben James Primitive Baptist Church. He grew up on a tobacco farm in Hacklebarney Community in Blackshear, GA. He came to Charleston in 1939 to live with his sister at Folly Beach. He met and married Catherine Bowen in Charleston on May 9, 1942. Catherine passed away March 9, 2007 just shy of their 65th wedding anniversary. They both were Charter Members of Cooper River Baptist Church. He was a Sheet Metal Worker for 35 years at the Charleston Naval Shipyard. He was able to retire early at the age of 55. During retirement he started remodeling kitchens on the side. Marlyn served on LST's in the Navy during World War II. He loved Chinese Food, Western movies, books, traveling, Fox News and Donald Trump. He is survived by 1 daughter, Patricia Ann Carter Gallahorn and 1 son, Tony Carter (Nanette) both of North Charleston, 1 sister Martha Susie Carter of Blackshear, GA, 6 grandchildren, Karen Whipple (Raymond), Pamela Woods, Tracey Graham (Sean), Tony Carter Jr. (Meike), Eric Carter (Cindy), and Brian Carter, 3 step-grandchildren, Robert Gallahorn (Donna), Richard Gallahorn (Jan), and Olga Gallahorn Odeide, 8 great-grandchildren, 7 step-great-grandchildren, 1 great-great- grandson, and 3 step-great-great- grandsons. He is predeceased by 7 siblings, Jewell Kissane, Alfred Carter, Thelma Rhinehart, Noreen Lynn, Carlton Carter, Edgar Carter, and McCoy Carter. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10:30am-11:30am at Cooper River Baptist Church. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:30am with the interment at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery following the service with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his honor to Cooper River Baptist Church, 1059 Crawford St, North Charleston, SC 29405, (843) 747-7389. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park Funeral and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 28, 2019