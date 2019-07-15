Marquis W. "Bill" Merriman COLUMBIA, SC - Marquis W. (Bill) Merriman passed away from this life on July 11, 2019, in the Agape Hospice House in Columbia, SC. Bill was born on August 1, 1939, and was raised in Columbus, IN. He was the son of Mark and Betty Shehan Merriman of Columbus, IN. Bill was a graduate of Columbus High School class of 1957 and then Purdue University. In his early years he was the owner of Bill's Service Center on 8th and Jackson in Columbus and then worked at Cummins Engine Company as an engineer. In 1973, he and his family moved to Summerville, SC, to help with the startup of the new Cummins plant in North Charleston. He retired after 35 years with the company as the manager of the Headline Business. Bill was a charter member of Dorchester Presbyterian Church in Summerville, where he and his family lived. He served as an Elder in the church and was on several committees. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bonnie Monyer Merriman, and three children, Peggy Trivelas (Nick) of Lexington, SC, Michael Merriman (Kristine) of Ridgeville, SC, and Cynthia (Beau) of Chapin, SC. Grandchildren are Megan Jensen, Branden) of Leesville, SC, Mark Trivelas (Caroline) of Jacksonville, FL, Jeffrey Merriman of Charlotte, NC, Carleigh Merriman of Palm Bay, FL, Trevor and Mackenzie Merriman both of Ridgeville, SC, Maddie and Will Spafford both of Chapin, SC, and Brittany Lopez of Bel Air, MD Also great-grandchildren, Conner, Braden, Ellea, Jordyn, Gavin, Illyonah and his brother-in-law, Robert Monyer of Houston, TX. Many other family members and friends remain to mourn, He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandchild, Matthew Hubbard. A memorial service will be held at Dorchester Presbyterian Church, 10290 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485, at 1:00 the afternoon of July 20th. Memorials and flowers are accepted. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 16, 2019