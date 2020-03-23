|
Marsha L. "Marti" Tittle Round O, SC - Marsha L. (Marti) Tittle 71, of Round O, S.C., wife of the late, Chief George E. Tittle, Jr. Entered into eternal rest on March 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a long courageous battle with cancer. Born December 3, 1948 in Charleston, South Carolina, Marsha was a beloved daughter of the late, Terrence L. and Blanche P. Blankenship and the late, James E. Garvin, Sr. Marsha was a lifelong resident of James Island and Folly Beach S.C. With many accomplishments in life her major accomplishment was being a devoted wife, mother, and most of all grandmother. Marsha is survived by son, Paul Tittle and wife, Deanna of Ridgeville, S.C. and their four children, Morgan, Jordan, Sierra and Cheyenne; her great-grandson, Bryce; her son, Mark Tittle and wife, Crystal of Sumter, S.C.; four children, Abigail, Laurin, Keegan and Cole; her daughter, Amie Baker-Tittle and husband, Philip of Round O, S.C. and their four children, Parish, Allison, Philip and Paige; her son, Adam Tittle and wife, Elizabeth of Monks Corner, S.C. and their three children Isabelle, Owen and Camden; her sister, Ellie Harr and husband, Vernie of Walterboro, S.C. and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother, James Garvin, Jr. and her sister, Joan Langston. Honoring her last request there will be no service held. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.The family request that in Lieu of flowers or cards please make donations to Any Lengths Recovery Center, Sumter, SC www.anylengths.org or Folly Beach Baptist Church Post Office Box 50, Folly Beach, S.C. in memory of Marsha Tittle.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 24, 2020