Marshall Altman McClellanville, SC - Marshall Bennett Altman, 42, husband of Danyelle Rhea Davis Altman, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. Born on March 26, 1977, in Georgetown, he was a son of Bennett Wayne Altman and the late Judy Delaine Yarborough. Marshall lived life to the fullest and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, music and dancing. He had a great love for old classic cars, especially Chevy trucks. Survivors include his father and step-mother, Virginia Altman of Georgetown; three daughters, Lydia Altman, Baye Altman and Poppi Altman all of Georgetown; three brothers, Jeremy Altman of Tybee Island, GA, John Cook (Amber Jackson) of Oneonta, AL and Jerry Smith (Sarah) of Sumter; and one sister, Sheila Tilton (Eddie) of Andrews. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Georgetown Pentecostal Holiness Church with Rev. Benji Wham and Rev. Tony Bratcher officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 AM - 11 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Georgetown Pentecostal Holiness Church. Ridgeway Funeral Home of Georgetown is in charge of the arrangements. (843) 485-4242.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 24, 2019