Marshall Manigault Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marshall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dea. Marshall Manigault, Jr. Moncks Corner - Relatives and friends of the late Dea. Marshall Manigault, Jr. are invited to attend his Graveside services on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Anderson Baptist Church Cemetery, Moncks Corner, SC. Viewing will be held on Friday from 3-5 PM at Scott's Mortuary Chapel. All arrangements and professional services are entrusted to Scott's Mortuary. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Scott's Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Anderson Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Scott's Mortuary
1366 New Hwy 52
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
(843) 761-6444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved