Dea. Marshall Manigault, Jr. Moncks Corner - Relatives and friends of the late Dea. Marshall Manigault, Jr. are invited to attend his Graveside services on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Anderson Baptist Church Cemetery, Moncks Corner, SC. Viewing will be held on Friday from 3-5 PM at Scott's Mortuary Chapel. All arrangements and professional services are entrusted to Scott's Mortuary. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.