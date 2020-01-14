|
|
Marshall Young Goose Creek - Marshall Allen Young, 66, of Goose Creek, SC entered into eternal rest on January 11, 2020. He was born on December 10, 1953 in Hemingway, SC to L.G. and Hilda Young. His hobbies included spending time with his grandkids, golfing, ham radios, and vacationing back and forth to Myrtle Beach. His strongest passion was for upholding the words from "The Book" that he mostly strongly believed in and lived every day of his life. Marshall is survived by his wife, Joan Annette Young; son, Todd Young; and Daughters, Michelle Young-Borkowski and Ashley Vercruysse. The family will receive friends at 10:00AM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Tall Pines Baptist Church in Ladson, SC. The funeral service will continue in the same location from 11:00AM-12:00PM. Burial will immediately follow at Plantation Memorial Gardens in Moncks Corner, SC. You may send flowers, or memorial contributions in Marshall`s memory to Tall Pines Baptist Church, 645 Treeland Dr, Ladson, SC 29456. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 869 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445, (843) 553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 15, 2020