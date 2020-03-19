|
|
Martha Dundy Bradley Cross, SC - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Martha D. Bradley are invited to attend her PUBLIC VIEWING on FRIDAY MARCH 20, 2020 from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM at Scott's Mortuary Chapel. Her Celebration of Life Service is at 12:00 PM, Thursday, April 02, 2020 at Unity Missionary Baptist Church, 14152 Old Highway #6, Eutawville, SC. Mrs. Bradley is survived by her beautiful daughters, Belicia (Alrecho) Reaves,Farena J. Bradley, Marquita L. Bradley. brother and sisters, Carlton (Coretta) Belgrave,Mary D. Wilson, Janie Mae (James) McCrae, and 2 grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and close family friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at [email protected] Professional Services have been entrusted to SCOTT'S MORTUARY INC. 1366 Highway 52 Moncks Corner, SC 29461 (843) 761-6444. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 20, 2020