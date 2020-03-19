Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scott's Mortuary
1366 New Hwy 52
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
(843) 761-6444
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Scott's Mortuary
1366 New Hwy 52
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Unity Missionary Baptist Church
14152 Old Highway #6
Eutawville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Dundy Bradley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Dundy Bradley Obituary
Martha Dundy Bradley Cross, SC - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Martha D. Bradley are invited to attend her PUBLIC VIEWING on FRIDAY MARCH 20, 2020 from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM at Scott's Mortuary Chapel. Her Celebration of Life Service is at 12:00 PM, Thursday, April 02, 2020 at Unity Missionary Baptist Church, 14152 Old Highway #6, Eutawville, SC. Mrs. Bradley is survived by her beautiful daughters, Belicia (Alrecho) Reaves,Farena J. Bradley, Marquita L. Bradley. brother and sisters, Carlton (Coretta) Belgrave,Mary D. Wilson, Janie Mae (James) McCrae, and 2 grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and close family friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at [email protected] Professional Services have been entrusted to SCOTT'S MORTUARY INC. 1366 Highway 52 Moncks Corner, SC 29461 (843) 761-6444. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -