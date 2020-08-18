1/
Martha Ellen (Bates) Cosnahan
1938 - 2020
Martha Ellen Bates Cosnahan MT. PLEASANT - Martha Ellen Bates Cosnahan, 81, of Mount Pleasant, formerly of Augusta, GA, passed away peacefully with her daughter at her bedside on Sunday afternoon, August 16, 2020. Martha was born 12/16/1938 in Augusta, GA to the late Laura Lucille Harley Bates and George W. Bates. Martha moved to Mount Pleasant in 2008 to live closer to her family after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Cosnahan Ulbricht (Randy) and granddaughter, Emily Ulbricht Amerson (Cody), all of Mount Pleasant, SC. The family gives sincere thanks to the caregivers and staff of Mount Pleasant Manor for their loving care and support. Memorials can be made to Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are being made by Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services, Ladson SC. Funeral service will be private. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services
7475 Peppermill Parkway
North Charleston, SC 29418
(843) 767-8057
