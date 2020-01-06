|
|
Martha Jean Todd LAKE WATEREE, SC - A service to celebrate the life of Martha Jean Todd, 77, will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Mt. Pleasant, S.C. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. with the service to follow. Jean passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 after a 10 year battle with Alzheimer's. Born in Richlands, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Felton and Louise Baker. Jean received a degree in nursing from Bowman Gray School of Medicine in 1963 and worked joyfully as a nurse for almost 50 years at several hospitals including Roper-St. Francis Hospital in downtown Charleston and St. Francis Xavier Hospital in downtown Charleston and West Ashley. Jean was a member of First Baptist Church, Mt. Pleasant and Seacoast Church where she loved singing in the choir and serving on short-term medical mission trips to Romania, Brazil, Puerto Rico and Peru. Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Mitchell W. Todd; daughters Laura Hardy (Brian) of Blythewood, S.C., and Julie Harris (Ken) of Greenville, S.C.; grandchildren, Caleb Hardy (Madison), Luke Hardy, Jacob Hardy, Jordan Hardy, T Harris, and Jay Harris; and a great-grandson, Charlie Hardy. Jean loved the Lord with all of her heart and served with joy and a smile in everything she did - from calming an anxious patient at the hospital; singing in many Singing Christmas Trees at FBC; cooking all afternoon for Sunday evening youth fellowships and then welcoming those youth into her home; gathering supplies and serving with medical mission teams all over the world - to getting up at 5am to type her procrastinating daughter's term papers; patiently french-braiding lots of hair; reading tirelessly to her grandsons; cooking delicious, cheesy grits, and always, always, listening, encouraging and loving the people God put in her path. She was the best wife, mom and grandmother. EVER. She will be greatly missed, but we are so thankful to have had her in our lives as long as we did. Thank you, Father, for sweet Mama-Jean. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 7, 2020