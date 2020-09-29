1/
Martha Kay Pugh
Martha Kay Pugh MT. PLEASANT - Martha Kay Pugh, 81, of Mt. Pleasant, SC went to meet the Lord on September 26, 2020. She died peacefully in her home with her husband by her side. She was born April 23rd, 1939 in Newberry, SC Martha Kay loved having devoted time reading Scripture, spending time her husband Ken of 45 years, and doting on her children and grandchildren. Martha Kay was predeceased by her parents Claude and Tillie Allen. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Kenneth Worth Pugh, her children: Martee (Alan) Goldberg, Windi (Ryan) McKeithan and David (Denise) Harris and her grandchildren: Zach (Hannah) Goldberg and Leah Goldberg; Paige (Frank) Cisa and Chandler McKeithan, Savannah, Sam and Wilmer Harris; and her siblings, Peggy Allen Inabinet, Barbara Johnston and Dr. Kenneth (Julie) Allen of Prospect, KY. She will be remembered lovingly for her tremendous will, fighting spirit, kindness and love of life, family & friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at 11AM at East Cooper Baptist Church 361 Egypt Road Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. In her memory, you can send flowers or a memorial gift to East Cooper Baptist Church in her honor. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
