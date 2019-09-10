Martha Kinloch Habersham MT. PLEASANT - The family and friends of Mrs. Martha Kinloch Habersham, those of her husband the late Chris Habersham, Sr., her children Chris Habersham, Jr., Henry (Mary M.) Habersham, Richard Habersham, Frank (Maxine P.) Habersham, Kenneth (Leslie C.) Habersham, Jersey H. a.k.a. Wilhelmina (Theodore) Gibbs, Ruth H. a.k.a Loris Snyder and Betty H. ( James) Randolph, daughter-in-law Joyce P. Habersham, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings Ernestine Williams-Preston, Francis (Ida) Kinloch, Liz K. (Herman) Nesbitt, sister-in-law Rosalee Kinloch, brother- in- law Cornelius Hamilton, nieces, and nephews are invited to attend her funeral service on Thursday September 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Greater Goodwill A.M.E. Church, interment Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held this afternoon at the funeral home from 3-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Messages of condolences maybe sent to the family at www.iohnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 11, 2019