Martha Latten Rhodes N. CHARLESTON - Mrs. Martha Latten Rhodes 83, of North Charleston, entered into eternal rest on August 13, 2020. She is the wife of a loving husband, Mr. Elijah Rhodes, mother of Elijah K. Rhodes, (the late Desmond Rhodes), Ramona L. Rhodes, Twylia Rhodes Brafford, Brent K. Rhodes (Angel J.) and Linda Powell. She also leaves grandchildren, great- grandchildren, a brother, Willie C. Latten (Elizabeth), aunt, and a host of other relatives and friends. The Walk Through viewing for Mrs. Martha Latten Rhodes will be on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00p.m. at 122 Logan Street. The family will have a Private Graveside Service. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
