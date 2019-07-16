In Loving Memory Of MARTHA MILLER EDWARDS February 29, 1932 ~ July 17, 2017 You never said I'm leaving You never said goodbye You were gone before we knew it and only God knew why. A million times we needed you A million times we cried if love alone could have saved you you never would have died. In life we loved you dearly In death we love you still In our hearts we hold a place that only you can fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone as part of us went with you the day God took you home. Loved and missed by all.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 17, 2019