Service Information

Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston , SC 29406
(843)-797-2222

Visitation
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Highland Park Baptist Church
6211 Murray Drive
Hanahan , SC

Funeral
11:00 AM
Highland Park Baptist Church
6211 Murray Drive
Hanahan , SC

Obituary

Martha Parker Hanahan - Martha Mizell McLean Parker of Hanahan, SC, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the age of 85. She was born on September 19, 1933, in Charleston, SC. Mrs. Parker was born to Clarence and Camellia Mizell. She was an active member of Holmes Avenue Baptist Church for many years. She was currently a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Fred McLean, Sr. and G.L. Parker and her brother, Eddie Woodroe Mizell and her sister, Anna Mae Mizell Hiers. Mrs. Parker was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and sister, a faithful wife and devout Christian. She loved attending social events with her NOCHAS year of '52 classmates and giving guided tours at Boone Hall Plantation. She is survived by her sons and their wives, Fred McLean, Jr. (Paula), Brian McLean, Sr. (Cathy); grandchildren, Brian McLean, Jr. (Calla) and Savannah; her sister, Mary Mizell Tindal. The family would like to thank her niece, Kathy Caples (Buddy), who helped take care of her while she was at home; at Life Care Center of Charleston for the extra special care and guidance from caregivers, Candice, Nina, Miriam, Shantel and her roommate, Mary. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at Highland Park Baptist Church, 6211 Murray Drive, Hanahan, SC 29410, at 11:00, the interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Gardens at 7113 Rivers Ave, North Charleston. The family will receive relatives and friends at Highland Park Baptist Church, 9:30-10:30 prior to the service on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Flowers or memorial contributions may be made to Highland Park Baptist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. 843-797-2222/ Online Condolences may be viewed and shared at





