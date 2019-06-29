Martha Varner Summerville - Martha Dangerfield Varner, 89, of Summerville, SC, died Thursday afternoon at her residence. Her funeral will be 1:00 PM Wednesday afternoon, July 3, 2019, in the Maranatha Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Williams Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Dial-Murray Funeral Home, Moncks Corner, from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Tuesday evening. Mrs. Varner was born April 14, 1930, in Charleston, SC, a daughter of Joseph Dangerfield and Elizabeth Clark Dangerfield. She attended Maranatha Baptist Church, and was a member of the Wassamassaw Tribe of the Varnertown Indians. Mrs. Varner especially loved being a "mom" and a "grandmother" to her children and grandchildren, and she was affectionately known as "NaNa". She was preceded in death by two sisters, Blanche Boren and Idel Ruth, and three brothers, Jack, Albert, and Ruben Dangerfield. Surviving are, a daughter, Heidi Varner and her husband, Joseph Seabrooke, of Summerville; two sons, Edmund Ray Varner of Summerville, and William Brooks; three sisters, Frances Lee of Easton, PA, Corene Bedrose of Bridgewater, NJ, and Mary Barrineau of Lincolnville; four grandchildren, Alvaro Espana, Raymond Varner, William Varner, and Cynthia Varner; three step-grandchildren, Mildred Jackson, Kimberly Colcord, and Jackie Colcord; and four great-grandchildren, Valerie Varner, Anthonie Varner, Adam Varner, and Caleb Osorio-Varner. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 30, 2019