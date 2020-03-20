|
|
Martin Francis Gavin MONCKS CORNER - Martin Francis Gavin, 66, of Moncks Corner, a United States Navy Veteran and husband of Theresa Smyth Gavin, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 surrounded by his family. Martin was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 18, 1954 to Arthur and Frances Gavin. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Martin was a true artist who enjoyed drawing cartoons and was an avid outdoorsman. He loved telling stories and making others laugh. He is survived by his wife, Theresa; his daughter, Julianne Flores; his son, Dustin and his wife Elizabeth; his daughter, Tara; his daughter, Erin and her husband Ryan Yaden; and his seven grandchildren. He is also survived by his dear brothers and sisters, John, Thomas, Mariann and Elizabeth. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Arthur and Robert. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please consider making a donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation in memory of Martin. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 21, 2020