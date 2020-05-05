Martin Francis Healy Summerville - Martin Francis Healy, 70, of Summerville, husband of Lois Healy, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his residence. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jimmy V. Foundation for cancer research at v.org. or Paden City High School Football, 201 N 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV, 26159. Martin was born on June 14, 1949 in Wheeling, WV, son of the late Henry and Margaret Healy. Marty, while playing under his father, Hall of Fame Coach, Hen Healy; helped lead The Paden City Wildcats to an undefeated season and the 1966 OVAC Football Championship. Marty attended college at Virginia Military Institute & West Liberty State College. He played defense for both the Keydets @ VMI and later as a Semi-Pro linebacker in Wheeling, WV. His career path spanned nearly 50 years & included: working at Mobay Corp., retiring from Bayer Corp. as Plant Manager, & as Chief Operating Officer for Cooper River Partners. Martin & Lois Healy married in 1975. He most enjoyed spending time with his family @ home or on the road. He coached their teams, supported their education, traveled to their games/competitions. He never missed anything, he was always present to support and lead his family. A good athlete, winning coach, successful business leader, loving husband, & proud father. His Legacy is his Family. Marty Healy's Legacy continues. Survivors in addition to his wife Lois of 45 years are: three sons: Matthew Francis Healy of Simpsonville, Jeffrey Martin Healy of Goose Creek, and Gregory Michael Healy of Goose Creek; daughter, Jaclyn Mercedes Prabhu (Pramod) of Charlotte, NC; grandson, Peyton Martin Healy; and three sisters: Marliss Barzcak of Carolina Beach, NC, Patty Anderson of Raleigh, NC, and Linda Alexander of Bradenton, FL. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 5 to May 6, 2020.