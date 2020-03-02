|
Martin Luther Dukes N. Charleston - Martin Luther Dukes, 94, of North Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest Sunday, March 1, 2020. His Funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday at 1:00 pm. Martin was born October 11, 1925 in Branchville, SC, son of the late Thomas Bryant Dukes and the late Margaret Elizabeth Reeves Dukes. He was a Navy veteran having served in WWII and Korea. He was a lifetime member of the VFW. Martin served on the USS Hemminger and retired from the Charleston Naval Shipyard as a maintenance scheduler in 1983. He was a charter member of Remount Road Baptist Church. He is survived by two sons, Martin Luther (Lu) Dukes, Jr. and David Bryant (Cari) Dukes all of North Charleston, SC; daughter, Gail Dukes (Michael) Felder of Rock Spring, GA; six grandchildren: Brandon (Jennifer) Felder, Christopher (Michelle) Dukes, Sarah (Brad) DeBord, Isabella Dukes, Caitlyn (Jordan) O'Neill, Cierra Rouse; seven great-grandchildren: Isaiah Felder, Brynlee Felder, Juliette Dukes, Jaden Smith, Christian O'Neill, Cameron O'Neill, Grace O'Neill; sister, Evelyn Rollins of Summerville, SC; two half brothers, Fred Dukes of Summerville, SC and Kit Dukes of St. George, SC; half sister, Peggy Proctor; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Carter Dukes and his son, LaFon Wilson Dukes. Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P. O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC, 29648.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 3, 2020