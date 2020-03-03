|
Martin Luther Dukes N. Charleston - The Funeral Service for Martin Luther Dukes will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 3:00 pm. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday at 2:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P. O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC, 29648.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 4, 2020