Martin Nosal Moncks Corner - Martin Andrew Nosal (Marty), 79, of Moncks Corner, SC, lost his valiant battle with Inclusion Body Myositis on Friday, November 20. He leaves to miss him forever his beloved wife, Marianne Alexis (Watkins-Lemesh), his daughter, Sabrina Joy Nosal-Ward (Jeff), son, Darren Andrew Nosal (Dawn), grandchildren, Dylan Andrew & Kyleigh Joy Ward and Brie Ann and Mason Andrew Nosal, brother, Don Fedor (Nancy), beloved neighbors (adopted son & daughter), Al and Brenda Sherrill, and many wonderful nieces, nephews and their children. He was predeceased by his first wife, Carol Ann (Hinkson) and his sister, Julia Nosal. Marty was born in McKees Rocks, PA. to the late Steven and Julia Nosal and graduated from McKees Rocks High School, Class of 1959. He then graduated from The College of William & Mary, Williamsburg, VA., where he played football and was coached and positively influenced by the great Lou Holtz. He spent many years in commercial tire sales in High Point, NC, and Williamsburg, VA. He was active in the Jaycees and his children's sports and activities. Marty and Marianne were classmates at Rox High and re-met in 1998 at a reunion. They were married on the beach in Gulf Shores, AL. and began a love story that will have no end. They settled on the shores of Lake Moultrie for their twilight years, enjoyed watching their grands grow up, and learned to love the town of Moncks Corner, SC, its activities, and its people, spending 16 happy years in their home there. Although Myositis robbed him of his physical abilities in recent years, it never took away his kind spirit, humility, and sense of humor. His grace under fire was an inspiration to all. This was a man by whom all others should be measured...as a father, as a husband, as a friend, and as a human being. His puns and jokes should have been recorded. His medical personnel learned to love him like family. He would want us to thank his family doctor of 16 years, Dr. Jeffrey Santi, and his guidance through this valley of IBM, the various IBM support groups, and dedicated staff of nurses at Roper Home Health and Roper St. Francis Hospice, most especially his angels, Tiffany and Monica. Because of this crew, Marty was able to be at home with his beloved pets. We also thank the IBM clinic at Duke University. Due to COVID, a memorial will be held at a later date. Russell Funeral Chapel is in charge of funeral arrangements. In Marty's memory, please consider a donation to Myositis Research at www.myositis.org
