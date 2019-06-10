In Loving Memory Of MARVA D. PRIOLEAU December 24, 1951 ~June 11, 2010 Sadly Missed, Forever Loved We knew little that morning, That God would call your name, In life we loved you dearly, And in death just the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, For you didn't go alone. A part of us went with you, As our Lord called you home. You left us beautiful memories, Your love is still our guide, And though we cannot see you, You are always at our side. You are sadly missed by all you've touched, And forever loved by all so much! Sadly missed by Your loving Son, adoring Family, and eternal Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 11, 2019