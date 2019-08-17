Marver Evelyn Rogers

Marver Evelyn Rogers Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Marver Evelyn Rogers are invited to attend her funeral service on Monday, August 19, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Greater St. James AME Church, Summerville, SC. Burial, Willson Cemetery. Viewing will be Sunday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at GETHERS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 200 Grace Street, Moncks Corner, SC. There will be no viewing after the service. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 18, 2019
