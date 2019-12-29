Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home-Oakbrook Chapel
11000 Dorchester Road
Summerville, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home-Oakbrook Chapel
11000 Dorchester Road
Summerville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Creel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Creel


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin Creel Obituary
Marvin Creel Summerville - Marvin Creel, 77, of Ridgeville, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Hallmark Healthcare, Summerville. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 1 to 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home-Oakbrook Chapel, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville. Funeral service will follow at 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home-Oakbrook Chapel. Burial will follow in Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville. Mr. Creel was born March 15, 1942 in Ridgeville, son of the late Marion S. Creel, Sr. and Lula Muckelvaney Creel. He was of Baptist faith and worked as a carpenter. Survivors include two brothers and two sisters: Marion Creel, Jr. (Suzette) of Summerville, Stephen Creel (Frances) of Ladson, Tillie Muckelvaney of Ridgeville and Mary Green of Ridgeville. Mr. Creel was predeceased by five siblings: Lillie Bell Creel, Horace Creel, Carlus Creel, Lila Radabaugh and Matthew Creel, Sr. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Dyal Funeral Home
Download Now