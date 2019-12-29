|
|
Marvin Creel Summerville - Marvin Creel, 77, of Ridgeville, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Hallmark Healthcare, Summerville. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 1 to 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home-Oakbrook Chapel, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville. Funeral service will follow at 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home-Oakbrook Chapel. Burial will follow in Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville. Mr. Creel was born March 15, 1942 in Ridgeville, son of the late Marion S. Creel, Sr. and Lula Muckelvaney Creel. He was of Baptist faith and worked as a carpenter. Survivors include two brothers and two sisters: Marion Creel, Jr. (Suzette) of Summerville, Stephen Creel (Frances) of Ladson, Tillie Muckelvaney of Ridgeville and Mary Green of Ridgeville. Mr. Creel was predeceased by five siblings: Lillie Bell Creel, Horace Creel, Carlus Creel, Lila Radabaugh and Matthew Creel, Sr. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 30, 2019