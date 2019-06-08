Marvin "Monty" Curtis Johnson, Sr. Summerville - Marvin "Monty" Curtis Johnson, Sr., 68, of Summerville, husband of Velma Johnson, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at MUSC. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at 12:30 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1610 Ebenezer Rd., Bowman, SC. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to , 2102 Kanawha Blvd. E, Charleston, SC 25311. Monty was born on July 23, 1950 in Charleston, SC, son of the late John and Catherine Johnson. He was a member of Cattle Creek Hunting Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, carpentry and playing poker. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors in addition to his wife Velma are: one son: Justin Johnson (Mary); two daughters: Mandy Johnson (Kevin) and Anne Marie Bowdoin; 10 grandchildren: Amanda Legette, Marvin Legette, David Daniels, Jacob Daniels, Kelly Bryant, Jeremy Duncil, Jr., Ava Crevar, Anya Crevar, LilyAnn Johnson, and John Curtis Johnson; three brothers: David Johnson (Teresa) of Summerville, Leon Johnson of Summerville, and Charles Johnson of N. Charleston; one sister: Darla Williams (Rango) of North. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by: one son: Marvin Curtis Johnson, Jr.; one daughter: Tracy Johnson; one brother: Michael Johnson of Denmark; and one sister: Naomi Hughes of Orangeburg. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary