Marvin Douglas Ginn, Sr. Varnville, SC - Mr. Marvin Douglas Ginn, Sr., 83, of Pine Street East in Varnville died Monday evening at the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro. Mr. Ginn was born August 14, 1935 in Estill, a son of the late Joseph Obie Ginn and Ida Bell Sharpe Ginn. He served his country in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Alfred H. Cunningham and later worked at Westinghouse Corporation as a Sales Manager. Mr. Ginn was a member of Varnville First Baptist Church where he was a former Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 108, the Evergreen Masonic Lodge and the Tin Can Sailors. Surviving are his wife: Patricia Kring Ginn; sons: Gregory Scott Ginn and wife Tonya of Memphis, and Marvin Douglas Ginn, Jr. and wife Rebecca, also of Memphis; daughter: Ida Kathryn G. Peterson and husband Paul of Lexington; step-sons: Timothy Francis Rivers and wife Machelle of Martinez, GA and Kenneth Patrick Rivers of Hampton; brother: Tommie Ginn of Brunson; sister: Eleanor Major of Varnville; grandchildren: CheyAnna Denee' Peterson, Paul Douglas Peterson, Jr. and wife Christie, Ellen Beatrice Ginn, John McIntyre Ginn, Loren Deborah Ginn, Christina Lynn Van Blankenstein, Mollie Vaughan Ginn, Sutton Elizabeth Ginn, Suzanna Christian Ginn, Seth Matthew Wyne, Kayla Elizabeth Myer; great-grandchildren: Jacob Walker Peterson-Griffin, Bryce Kennon Peterson, Jack Marvin Peterson, and Ethan Edward Peterson. He was predeceased by a brother, Mack Sharpe and a grandson, James Douglas Ginn. Funeral services will be 11 AM Thursday in Varnville First Baptist Church with burial in the Hampton Cemetery with Military Honors, conducted by Rev. Dr. Tommy Kelly and directed by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5 to 7 PM Wednesday at the Funeral Home located at 300 Mulberry Street West in Hampton. The family suggests that those who wish may send memorials to the Varnville First Baptist Church Family Life Center, PO Box 306, Varnville, SC 29944. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 5, 2019