Marvin Eugene McMillian WEST ASHLEY, SC - Marvin Eugene McMillian, 73, of West Ashley, former vice president for human resources at Laclede Gas Company in St. Louis, Missouri, died Saturday, July 13, at home as a result of esophageal cancer. Marvin attended Dunbar Elementary School and Central High School in Mobile, Alabama. He earned a BS degree in secondary education from Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Alabama; a MS degree in counseling psychology and a PhD. degree in counseling psychology from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. He is survived by his wife Barbara nee Simmons) and miniature schnauzers Ebony and Mia. Marvin was the youngest of four children born to James and Maria McMillian of Mobile...all of whom preceded him in death. Marvin developed very early his work ethic by being one of the first "Beacon Boys" newspaper carriers in the very early fifties. In high school, he worked as a bellhop at Cawthorn, an established hotel in downtown Mobile while earning straight A's and playing drums in the school's band.He graduated with honors from Central High School. At Tuskegee, again, he distinguished himself with his academic prowess by graduating cum laude. For six years, Marvin taught graduate courses in counseling psychology at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. Finally, he joined the corporate world at Laclede Gas Company where he retired after twenty years as vice president for human resources in 2001. In his younger years, Marvin was an avid tennis player, and most recently in spin classes at the gym, he was a force with which to be reckoned! Barbara and he travel the world extensively having visited all but two continents. Upon retirement, he fell in love with cooking collecting many binders of recipes clipped from magazines and newspapers. He thoroughly enjoyed experimenting with ingredients and seasonings. His chicken salad pie always received rave reviews from family and friends. Marvin will sincerely be missed by Barbara and "the girls" in addition to nieces and nephews Patrick Burke and family; Maria Colvin and family; Richard, Shonda and Trey Phillips; Ken Simmons and family; Kelly White and family;Jerome Simmons and family; sister-in-law Mel McMillian; cousins Dorothy and Kamela Kennedy and old friend, Xavier Nicholas.



