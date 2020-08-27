1/1
Marvin Kenneth Ferguson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin Kenneth Ferguson MANHATTAN, NY - Mr. Marvin Kenneth Ferguson died on Thursday August 20, 2020, in Manhattan, NY. The relatives and friends of Mr. Ferguson, those of his parents, Mrs. Sadie Richardson Ferguson and the late Clarence Ferguson, siblings, Brent Hicks, Hubert Brown, Michael Brown, Sandra Brown, Brenda Robinson and Eric Ferguson (who preceded him in death), aunt, Wilhelmina Coakley, uncles, Reverend Benjamin Richardson (Jacqueline) and William Richardson (Loretta ), Herman Richardson (Rebecca) nieces and nephews are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held on Friday August 28, 2020 at the funeral home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a family grave side service. Masks are mandatory and social distancing is encouraged. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Halls Funeral Home
440 Venning St
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-4252
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved