Marvin Kenneth Ferguson MANHATTAN, NY - Mr. Marvin Kenneth Ferguson died on Thursday August 20, 2020, in Manhattan, NY. The relatives and friends of Mr. Ferguson, those of his parents, Mrs. Sadie Richardson Ferguson and the late Clarence Ferguson, siblings, Brent Hicks, Hubert Brown, Michael Brown, Sandra Brown, Brenda Robinson and Eric Ferguson (who preceded him in death), aunt, Wilhelmina Coakley, uncles, Reverend Benjamin Richardson (Jacqueline) and William Richardson (Loretta ), Herman Richardson (Rebecca) nieces and nephews are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held on Friday August 28, 2020 at the funeral home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a family grave side service. Masks are mandatory and social distancing is encouraged. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com
