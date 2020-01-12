|
Mary A. Marsh Goose Creek - Mary A. Marsh, 79, of Goose Creek went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Mary was born December 19, 1940 in Atlanta, GA to the late Herman and Bessie Mae Johnson. Mary worked as a PBX Supervisor for Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center for over 40 years. She was a very generous person. The word, "No," was not part of her vocabulary. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her husband, Willard Marsh, 3 children, Michael Marsh (Regina), Terry Everidge, and James Marsh, 12 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, 3 sisters, Thelma Davenport, Trinie Case (Bob), Shirley Granger, 1 brother, Clifford Johnson (Carolyn), step-son, Richard Hensley, 18 nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, Carolyn Marsh (Charles) and 1 brother-in-law, Charles Marsh (Morona). She is predeceased by 2 brothers, Ronnie Johnson and Leon Johnson. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 1-2:30PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will follow the visitation in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. Services entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 13, 2020