Fielding Home for Funerals
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC 29402
(843) 722-3348
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
6:00 PM
Fielding Home for Funerals
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC 29402
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Fielding Home for Funerals
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC 29402
View Map
Mary A. Roper CHARLESTON - Mary A. Roper, 79, of 6 Orrs Court, Charleston, SC, died on January 21, 2020. Funeral service for Mary A. Roper will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 12 Noon at Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC. Viewing will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 28, until 6:00p.m. Interment: Monrovia Cemetery, 1599 Oceanic Street, Charleston, SC. She is the widow of Leroy Roper and she is survived by her children, Sherrell Y. Jenkins (Larry), Eugene Roper, Julia Morrow and Jerome Roper and a host of other relatives and many friends. For further information please call the funeral home at 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 28, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -