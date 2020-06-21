Mary A. Wright Charleston - Mrs. Mary Ancrum Wright, of Charleston (West Ashley), the wife of CMSgt. (Ret) Edward J. Wright, USAF, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband and daughters. She was the daughter of the late Alonzo and Elizabeth Ancrum of Ravenel, SC. Cherished memories are left with her beloved husband of 65 years, Edward J. Wright, daughters Wanda Wright-Sheats, Col. (Ret) Sharon B. Wright, USAF, Mary Ann Wright, and step-son, Col. (Ret) Edward J. Wright, Jr., USAF. Also left to honor her memory are four grandchildren, Erica (Devon) Dixon, Nigel J. Sheats, Nina (Morrell) Carroll, and Capt. William E. Sheats, II (US Air Force) and four great- grandchildren; siblings, Mr. Samuel Ancrum and Mrs. Helen Wrighten; one sister-in-law, Rosa Lee Ancrum and a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make donations to the Edward J. and Mary A. Wright Scholarship Fund. Mt. Olivet RE Church, PO Box 161, Hollywood, SC 29449. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843)722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.