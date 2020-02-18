Home

North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-7511
Reposing
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St Paul AME church
6925 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC
Mary Admore Charleston - Mary L. Admore departed this life in Jamaica, NY on Feb 10, 2020. She leaves to mourn her passing her children; Vera (Kobby) Admore-Sakyi, Deitra (Wizzy) Admore, Thomas Admore and Vincent Admore, six grandchildren, siblings; Florine (William) Sutton and Beatrice Admore, Uncle, Lewis Moody, Aunt, Mary Smiley, other relatives and friends. You are invited to attend her home going services on Thurs, Feb 20, 2020 , 11:00 at St Paul AME church, 6925 Rivers Ave, N. Chas, SC, Rev Dr. Betty Broomfield, Pastor. Ms Admore will repose this evening in the chapel 6:00 - 7:00 PM. She will be laid to rest in Johnson Cemetery, Stall Rd., N. Chas, SC. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 19, 2020
