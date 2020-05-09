Mary Agnes Cook Navarrete
1927 - 2020
Mary Agnes Cook Navarrete CHARLESTON - Mrs. Mary Agnes Cook Navarrete, 92, of Charleston, entered into eternal rest Saturday morning, May 9, 2020 at her residence. Born September 11, 1927 in Hampton County, she was a daughter of the late Elias Cook and Katie Hull Cook. She began the Just Say No Club on James Island and was the head of the group for 10 years. She was known by her family as good Christian who will be greatly missed. Surviving are: her husband, Edward Navarrete, Jr. of Charleston; children, Billy Merritt of Coosawhatchie, Glenda Lane of Mechanisville, Maryland, JoeAnn Navarrete of Charleston, Cathy Lamb of Charleston, Raul Navarrete of Charleston, and Mary Ellen Tortorici of Port Charlotte; twelve grandchildren; sixteen great- grandchildren; five great-great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Joe Navarrete; brothers, Clarence Cook, E.J. Cook, Wilbur Cook, Frank Cook and Levan Cook; and sisters, Lillie Griffin, Minnie Oglesby, Ruby Stanley, Mary Lizzie Smith. In consideration of the extraordinary circumstances associated with the Coronavirus, the family will hold a private graveside funeral service for Mrs. Mary at Johnson-St. Paul Cemetery, Hampton. The funeral service will be live streamed through The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapels and Crematory Facebook page and website. ARRANGEMENTS BY: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOME, VARNVILLE-HAMPTON CHAPEL, 1074 Yemassee Highway, Varnville; 803.943.5016. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
