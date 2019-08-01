Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Mary Alice Scott Obituary
Mary Alice Scott Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Ms. Mary Alice Scott are invited to attend her Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Monday, August 5, 2019 at Joshua Baptist Church, 2482 Faber Road, North Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Scott is survived her daughter, Charlene; sons, Herman and David (Lashay); honorary son, Peanut; grandchildren, Primes, Brittany and Solomon; mother, Lilliemae Harrison; siblings, Bobby Myers (Sarah), Jalorie Robinson, Cynthia Evon Harrison, Richie Scott (Lolita), Dadria Renee Govan, Ronnie Lamar Harrison, Sergeant Major USMC Retired (CaSandra), Charles Leroy Scott, Richard Lee Drayton (Pamela), Susan Smith (Marvin), Rodney Harrison, Rickey Harrison (LaTonya), Richardine Ford, and John Richardson (Danielle); and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Berlinda Freeman and brother-in-law, Randolph Robinson. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 2, 2019
