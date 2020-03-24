|
|
Mary Alice Tyree Hunt Charleston - Mary Alice Tyree Hunt, beloved wife of William Arnold "Billy" Hunt, entered into eternal rest Sunday, March 22, 2020 following a brave and hard-fought battle with dementia. Mary Alice was born May 2, 1935, in Whiteville, NC. She was the daughter of the late Cliff Tyree and Lou White Tyree. She graduated from Whiteville High School, and worked as a lab technician, before settling in with her most successful profession of full-time mother. She raised four wonderful children of her own, while having a positive influence on countless other children at Pinecrest Baptist Church and her community. After raising her children, she dabbled in real estate, all while making the lives of those around her better. She will be remembered as a beautiful woman, a devoted wife of 66 years, a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and a caring friend. Mary Alice was predeceased by her three sisters, Orene Mercer, Dorothy Auld and Annette Willets. She is survived by her children, Dr. Celeste Patrick (Charles Jr.), William Arnold "Bill" Hunt II. (Cindy), Mark Hunt (Yvonne) and Wendy Molony (Gus). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Laura Patrick, Charles Patrick III (Hamida), Will Hunt III (Shannon), Chris Hunt (Lindsay), Dorothy Rose Hunt, Meghan Molony, Erin Molony, Henry Molony and Katherine Molony. Great-grandchildren, Isabelle Boyles, Logan Boyles, Charles Patrick IV, Billy Hunt IV, and Abigail Hunt as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the selfless staff of Hospice Care of South Carolina and Care for Life, for their compassionate care. Due to social distancing recommendations, a celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Care of South Carolina. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, West Ashley, 2501 Bees Ferry Rd, Charleston, SC 29414, (843) 722-8371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 25, 2020