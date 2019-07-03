Mary Almers Flowers BRANCHVILLE, SC - Mary Almers Flowers, 76, widow of Prentis Clark Flowers passed away on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at her residence. Funeral Service will be held 4 P.M. Saturday July 6, 2019 in Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Craig Crosby officiating. Her family will receive friends one hour before service. Mary was born in Charleston January 11, 1943 a daughter of late W.R. Almers, Sr and Susie Sweat Almers. She attended the Cotton Gin Country Church and Gracepoint Church. She was predeceased by a daughter, Mary Carolyn Reeves, brothers; Walter R. Almers, Jr and Jerrold Ray Almers. Surviving are: a son, Raymond David (Libby) Coffield, Jr.; daughter, Renea Childers; brothers, Floyd (Anne) Almers, and T.R. "Tedy" Almers; sisters, Carolyn Huckabee, Barbara Lowery, Becky (Will) Nigro, Sheryl (Austin) Hopkins, and Tammy (Terry) Shephard; 9 grands and 6 great-grands and 3 step-great-grands. In Lieu of Flowers memorials may be made to , 5900 Core Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406 or Alzheimer's Foundation, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16 th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 4, 2019