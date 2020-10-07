Mary A. Mungin Brown Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Mary A. Mungin Brown are invited to attend her Graveside Celebration 11:00 AM, Friday, October 9, 2020 at Faith Cemetery, 5346 Old Military Road, Adams Run, SC. A visitation will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the Alfred Williams Community Life Center, 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Mrs. Brown leaves to cherish her memories with her loving husband, Charles N. Brown; her children, Mechelle Mitchell (Kenneth), Monice Brown-Oliver (Robert), Charlene N Brown, Dashonde N. Brown Vandyke (Philip) and Darryl L. Brown (Charlene); grandchildren and great-grandchildren; godchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will be receiving guests at 5230 Charlie Road, Hollywood, SC 29449. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
