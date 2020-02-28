|
|
Mary Andrianos Biddle Mt. Pleasant - Mary Andrianos Biddle, wife to Henry K Biddle, passed away on February 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born on September 18, 1939 in Corinth, Greece, Mary was a daughter of the late Christos Andrianos and Panagiota Douros Andrianos. She immigrated to the United States with her family, where she was a long time resident of Dayton, OH; Columbus, OH and Charleston, SC. She earned a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education and a Master's Degree in Counseling from the University of Dayton in Dayton, OH. Mary retired from the Upper Arlington School District in Columbus, OH, where she served as a high school counselor for over 30 years. Besides her husband, Mary is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Anne and Jerome Bulcher of Charleston, SC; brother, Andrew Andrianos of Dayton, OH; aunt, Georgia Douros of Dayton, OH, sister-in-law, Lois Biddle of Ohio, many cousins and good friends. She was well loved and will be missed sorely by many. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 5 PM - 7:30 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation- Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A Prayer Service will be prayed at 6 PM. Funeral Services will be held at 12 PM on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Greek Orthodox Church of The Holy Trinity, 30 Race St, Charleston, SC 29403, Father Aristotle Damaskos officiating. The burial will be held at a later date in Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary`s memory may be sent to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Building Fund. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 29, 2020