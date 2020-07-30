Mary Ann Brown and Carlton Brown CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mary A. and Carlton Brown, those of their children/siblings, Karen "Missy" Brown, Doria "Chicken" Brown, her adopted daughter, Felicia Pringle, his sister, Michelle Gadsen, her late children, his late siblings, her late siblings/his late aunts and uncles, her grands and great-grands/his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews other relatives, friends and a host of cousins are invited to attend their graveside services on Saturday August 1, 2020 12: noon at Monrovia Cemetery, Charleston, SC. The family is asking for everyone to please wear their masks. The family will have a Walk Through at Fielding Home For Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954, on Friday from 3 to 6: p.m. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
