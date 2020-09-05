Mary Ann Cotton N. Charleston - Mary Ann Cotton, 87, of N. Charleston, wife of the late Richard M. Cotton, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at Harmony of Wescott. James A. Dyal Funeral Home requests that facial coverings and social distancing are required. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9 o'clock to 10 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 10 o'clock in James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at a later date in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in St. Paul, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, or St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 206 Central Ave., Summerville, SC 29483. Mary Ann was born on January 3, 1933 in Detroit, MI, daughter of the late Lester and Mary Kennedy. She was a Marine Corp veteran. She worked as an Executive Secretary with RM Cotton company and Northwest Airlines. Mary Ann also worked as a medical appliance sales representative. She was a loving mother and an accomplished singer, which was a passion for her. She was active in several volunteer organizations associated with hospitals. She loved to play golf, cards and bowling. Survivors include: six children: Mark Schultz (Karen) of N. Charleston, Brian Schultz of Minneapolis, MN, Eric Schultz (Klaudia) of Arlington, VA, David Schultz (Pamela) of Prescott Wisconsin, Teresa Schultz of Shakopee, MN, and Greg Schultz (Heidi) of Raleigh, NC, Jill Cotton of Newport MN; twelve grandchildren: Craig Schultz (Paige), Kyle Schultz, Toby Schultz, Taylor Daniels (Chris), Alec Schultz, Adam Schultz, Shelby Schultz, Jolene Schultz, Josh Christner, Emily Christner, Abigail Christner, Courtney Schultz; and one great-grandson, Luke Schultz. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by: two sisters and one brother. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
