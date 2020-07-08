1/1
Mary Ann Donaldson Hay
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Donaldson Hay Mt. Pleasant - Mary Ann Donaldson Hay, 86, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Henry Muhler Hay, Jr., lost her battle with Parkinson's Disease on July 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Robert James Donaldson and Catherine Lucas Coleman Donaldson, step-mother, Rosalie (Dodo) Coleman Donaldson. Her private graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Johns Island Presbyterian Churchyard. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Mary Ann grew up on the waterfront in the Old Village of Mt. Pleasant where she "helped" her father and uncle build multiple award winning sail boats on their front porch. She spent many happy hours on the water. Mary Ann and Henry built 2 homes and remodeled 2 homes in the Old Village where their 3 sons also enjoyed growing up on the harbor, sailing, swimming and boating. Her ministry to her family and many friends was through her famous lowcountry cuisine and was one of her greatest joys. Mema's recipe book which she lovingly prepared is cherished by her family. A true daughter of the lowcountry, she will be dearly missed by her devoted family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Henry Hay, Jr., and three sons, Robert Marshall Hay, MD (Lisa); David Mikell Hay, Sr. (Mariana) and Henry Muhler Hay III, (Cheryl); two grandsons, David Mikell Hay, Jr. and Henry M. Hay IV; seven granddaughters, Caroline Robinson (Russell), Kathleen Hagood (Andrew), Ellen Johnson, MD (Addison), Mariana Avant (Walker), Annie Hay, Libby Hay, Catherine Lucas Coleman Hay; three great-grandsons, Charlie and Hays Robinson and James Hagood. She is also survived by her sister, Sandy Knisley (John) and sister-in-law, Suzanne Donaldson. She was preceded in death by her sisters and their husbands, Katherine and John Butler and Betty and Thomas Williams and a brother, Robert Donaldson. Memorials may be made to The Mary Ann Donaldson Hay Memorial Fund for Women's Sailing at The College of Charleston, c/o The College of Charleston Foundation, 66 George Street, Charleston, SC 29424. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved