Mary Ann Donaldson Hay Mt. Pleasant - Mary Ann Donaldson Hay, 86, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Henry Muhler Hay, Jr., lost her battle with Parkinson's Disease on July 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Robert James Donaldson and Catherine Lucas Coleman Donaldson, step-mother, Rosalie (Dodo) Coleman Donaldson. Her private graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Johns Island Presbyterian Churchyard. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Mary Ann grew up on the waterfront in the Old Village of Mt. Pleasant where she "helped" her father and uncle build multiple award winning sail boats on their front porch. She spent many happy hours on the water. Mary Ann and Henry built 2 homes and remodeled 2 homes in the Old Village where their 3 sons also enjoyed growing up on the harbor, sailing, swimming and boating. Her ministry to her family and many friends was through her famous lowcountry cuisine and was one of her greatest joys. Mema's recipe book which she lovingly prepared is cherished by her family. A true daughter of the lowcountry, she will be dearly missed by her devoted family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Henry Hay, Jr., and three sons, Robert Marshall Hay, MD (Lisa); David Mikell Hay, Sr. (Mariana) and Henry Muhler Hay III, (Cheryl); two grandsons, David Mikell Hay, Jr. and Henry M. Hay IV; seven granddaughters, Caroline Robinson (Russell), Kathleen Hagood (Andrew), Ellen Johnson, MD (Addison), Mariana Avant (Walker), Annie Hay, Libby Hay, Catherine Lucas Coleman Hay; three great-grandsons, Charlie and Hays Robinson and James Hagood. She is also survived by her sister, Sandy Knisley (John) and sister-in-law, Suzanne Donaldson. She was preceded in death by her sisters and their husbands, Katherine and John Butler and Betty and Thomas Williams and a brother, Robert Donaldson. Memorials may be made to The Mary Ann Donaldson Hay Memorial Fund for Women's Sailing at The College of Charleston, c/o The College of Charleston Foundation, 66 George Street, Charleston, SC 29424. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
